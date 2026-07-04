Nationals' Daylen Lile: Big power display in Friday's win

Lile went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 9-5 win over the Pirates.

The Nationals launched five homers in total on the night, with Lile and Luis Garcia each going yard twice. Lile's pair of blasts came off Mitch Keller in the second inning and Isaac Mattson in the eighth. The long balls snapped a 23-game power drought for the 23-year-old outfielder, but Lile's bat had been showing signs of life before Friday -- he has four multi-hit performances in his last eight games, batting .333 (10-for-30) over that stretch with four doubles, six runs and six RBI.