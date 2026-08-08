Nationals' Daylen Lile: Continues to dominate Cincy

Lile went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

The 23-year-old seems to save his best performances for games against the team that plays just up Interstate 71 from his home town in Louisville. In six career games versus the Reds, Lile has gone 9-for-25 (.360) with six extra-base hits, including four homers, and 13 RBI. Lile has had an up-and-down campaign, and while he's batting just .236 (17-for-72) in 21 games since the All-Star break, he's clubbed five of his 15 homers on the season while adding two steals, 10 runs and 15 RBI.