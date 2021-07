The Nationals have drafted Lile with the 47th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot, 190 pound outfielder from Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, Lile has a very quiet routine in the left side of the box and projects to be a line-drive hitter with unremarkable home-run power. The Louisville commit isn't considered fast enough to be a center fielder and will likely end up in left field.