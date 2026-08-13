Nationals' Daylen Lile: Drives in three in loss to Cubbies

Lile went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Getting the nod at DH and batting eighth against southpaw David Peterson, Lile got the Nationals on the board in the second inning with an RBI single before bringing home two more runs in the fifth with another knock. It was Lile's third multi-hit performance in the last five games, and over 25 contests since the All-Star break he's compiled a .250/.290/.489 slash line with five homers, three steals, 11 runs and 20 RBI.