Nationals' Daylen Lile: Fills box score Friday

Lile went 3-for-6 with a solo home run, a second RBI, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lile has gone 6-for-17 over the first four games of June. His homer Friday ended a stretch of nine contests without an extra-base hit, in which he went 5-for-34 (.147) with two RBI. While the bat hasn't been all that consistent, Lile is gaining playing time in left field, pushing Dylan Crews and Jacob Young to compete for one spot in the lineup most of the time. Lile is batting .256 with a .725 OPS, eight homers, 30 RBI, 38 runs scored, five steals, 15 doubles and one triple through 63 games this year.