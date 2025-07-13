Lile went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Lile opened the scoring with a second-inning solo shot, his first extra-base hit in six games. The outfielder went 0-for-6 over his previous two games following a 14-game hitting streak in which he batted .327 with three RBI. Lile has found improved consistency of late, but he's still slashing just .231/.282/.352 with two homers, seven RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases across 117 plate appearances. He continues to occupy a strong-side platoon role.