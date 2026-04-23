Lile went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Atlanta.

Lile didn't leave the yard for the first time until April 17, but he's discovered his power stroke of late. The 23-year-old outfielder has rapped three homers in his past five games, piling up five extra-base hits in total during this stretch. Lile has hit safely in eight of his last 10 outings as well, picking up multiple knocks on five occasions during this span.