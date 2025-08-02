Lile went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Robert Hassell got called back up Friday to replace Alex Call on the big-league roster, but it was Lile who got the start in right field against southpaw Jose Quintana. The 22-year-old outfielder has stayed productive since the All-Star break to help him maintain a consistent spot in the lineup, slashing .279/.327/.512 over his last 12 games with four doubles, three triples, a steal, eight runs and eight RBI. Regardless of how Lile and Hassell divide the playing time in right in the short term, they will eventually cede the job to Dylan Crews (oblique), who began a rehab stint with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.