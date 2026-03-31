Lile went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.

The Nats ran away with a 13-2 victory, and Lile got the rout started with an RBI on a fielder's choice in the first inning. The 23-year-old has hits in four straight games to begin the season, going 6-for-18 with two doubles, three RBI, five runs and a 2:3 BB:K as he gets an early jump on demonstrating his 2025 breakout was no fluke.