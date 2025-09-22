Lile (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Lile will get at least one day off to heal up from the painful-looking injury he sustained while sliding into the left-field wall in pursuit of a flyball in the third inning of Sunday's win over the Mets. Following Lile's removal from the contest, the Nationals relayed that he had been diagnosed with a left knee contusion, so the team is seemingly viewing him as day-to-day for the time being. Robert Hassell will replace Lile in left field and will bat ninth Monday.