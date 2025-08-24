Nationals' Daylen Lile: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lile is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Lile had started in each of the Nationals' last four games, but the lefty-hitting rookie will get Sunday off while the Phillies send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill. Robert Hassell will fill in for Lile in left field and will bat eighth.
