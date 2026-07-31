Nationals' Daylen Lile: Third multi-homer game of 2026

Lile went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

Albeit in a losing effort, Lile submitted his third multi-homer game already this season. The outfielder has a six-game hitting streak going, and the multi-hit effort was his first since July 17 in Sacramento against the Athletics. Lile burst onto the scene with an .845 OPS last regular season, but he's slashing a lukewarm .248/.299/.418 with 13 long balls, 54 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 56 runs scored over 452 plate appearances this year.