Strange-Gordon will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Mets, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Strange-Gordon picks up his third start in a row while Alcides Escobar continues to deal with an infected nail on one of his index fingers. In the previous two contests, Strange-Gordon went 2-for-7 with an RBI.
