Manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Strange-Gordon (illness) doesn't yet have a timetable to return but is likely to require a rehab stint before joining the major-league club, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strange-Gordon has missed a week due to an illness, and he'll evidently require at least one game in the minors at some point before he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club. A better timetable for the 33-year-old's return should come into focus once his rehab assignment is announced.