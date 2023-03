Hill has left Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees with an apparent injury to his right leg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hill picked up an infield single, but while running through the bag, the outfielder appeared to injure his leg and slowly departed the contest. The speedy 27-year-old is battling for a roster spot with the Nationals after signing with the club in November. There should be an update on Hill's status before Thursday.