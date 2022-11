Hill signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

A superb defensive center fielder who has been unable to hit big-league pitching, Hill could get reps in Washington in 2023, given how barren the depth chart is. The 26-year-old has a career .240/.291/.339 slash line with four home runs and nine steals in 254 MLB plate appearances.