Hill will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hill pulled up in pain after legging out an infield single in Wednesday afternoon's Grapefruit League loss to the Yankees. A strain of any kind would obviously severely damage his chances of making the Nationals' Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old outfielder inked a minor-league contract with Washington back in November.