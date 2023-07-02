Hill will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Since being called up from Triple-A Rochester on June 21, Hill has started in each of the Nationals' subsequent 10 games, but he's slashed a woeful .132/.175/.158 over 40 plate appearances. Despite Hill's ongoing struggles at the dish, the elite defense he brings in center field looks as though it'll be enough for him to stick in Washington's everyday lineup while Victor Robles (back) is on the injured list.
