Law (forearm) resumed his rehab assignment Wednesday, logging a scoreless inning for Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Law reported a recurrence of arm soreness last week but he was only shut down for a week before getting back into game action. This was Law's first scoreless appearance in four rehab outings. He has not pitched at all in the majors this year, so he may need a few more appearances before he's ready to be activated.