The Rangers traded Fitz-Gerald (shoulder), Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario (elbow) and Yeremy Cabrera to the Nationals on Thursday in exchange for MacKenzie Gore, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Fitz-Gerald played his first professional season in 2025 and slashed .302/.428/.482 over 173 plate appearances between rookie ball and Single-A before a shoulder injury cut his season short in early July. It's unknown where the 20-year-old infielder stands in his recovery process, but he will likely report to Single-A Fredericksburg once he's cleared to play.