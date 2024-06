The Nationals recalled Herz from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Herz is set to make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Mets, filling in for the injured Trevor Williams (elbow). The left-hander has posted a 3.75 ERA and 42:29 K:BB over 36 innings covering nine starts for Rochester this season. Herz boasts a 33.6 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors but also a 15.3 percent walk rate.