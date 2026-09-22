Herz (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Herz ran into trouble early, surrendering a pair of runs in the first inning and two more runs in the fourth before departing at 63 pitches (39 strikes). While the results were uneven, it was a positive step for the southpaw to be back on a big-league mound for the first time since 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2025. The 25-year-old is tentatively scheduled to take the ball again Sunday against the Mets to close the regular season, potentially with a slightly elevated workload.