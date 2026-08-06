Nationals' DJ Herz: Cleared to resume rehab assignment

Herz (elbow) will resume his rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg on Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Herz had made three rehab starts before he encountered a setback in late June with a left flexor strain. The southpaw logged a 1.17 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in 7.2 innings on his rehab assignment before getting hurt, so he'll be looking to pick up where he left off. Herz might not rejoin the Nationals until September, if at all, this season, as he still has a ways to go in terms of rebuilding stamina.