The Nationals optioned Herz to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Herz was one of seven players sent out of big-league camp in the Nationals' latest round of spring roster cuts. Acquired from the Cubs last July in the deal that sent Jeimer Candelario to Chicago, Herz settled at Double-A Harrisburg with his new organization and turned in a 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB in 35.1 innings. He'll get a new challenge at the Triple-A level to begin the 2024 campaign and could get a look with Washington at some point later in the season if he continues to excel with Rochester.