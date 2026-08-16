Nationals' DJ Herz: Fires two innings in rehab start

Herz (elbow) struck out two over two perfect innings in his rehab start Friday with Double-A Harrisburg.

Since restarting his rehab assignment earlier this month after recovering from a flexor strain, Herz has piled up five strikeouts over three scoreless frames. Before bringing Herz back from the 60-day injured list, the Nationals are likely to have him build up gradually over at least two more rehab appearances, as the left-hander previously underwent Tommy John surgery last April. Depending on how he fares in subsequent outings in the minors, Herz could have a spot in the rotation waiting for him once he's activated.