Nationals' DJ Herz: Nearly perfect through two starts

Herz struck out four batters over three scoreless innings in his second rehab start Thursday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

On the comeback trail following April 2025 Tommy John surgery, Herz hasn't exhibited any sign of rust through his first two rehab starts. He's struck out eight over five scoreless frames in the FCL thus far, with the lone baserunner he's allowed reaching on a fielding error. The left-hander is expected to need the full 30-day rehab window to build up his pitch count, so he'll likely make three more starts in the minors before returning from the 60-day injured list and potentially entering the Washington rotation.