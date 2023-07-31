Herz was traded from the Cubs to the Nationals on Monday along with Kevin Made in exchange for Jeimer Candelario, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Herz's value has taken a tumble since he got to Double-A last season and his below-average command became a big issue. He is repeating Double-A this year, and he is still walking too many batters (14 percent), but his 3.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP represent significant improvements on the 8.24 ERA and 1.80 WHIP he posted in 31.2 innings at Double-A in 2022. Herz projects best as a setup man or middle reliever, but the Nationals will likely keep trying to develop him as a starter.