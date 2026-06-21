Nationals' DJ Herz: Suffers setback in rehab

Nationals manager Blake Butera said that Herz (elbow) won't make a rehab start Sunday with Single-A Fredericksburg as planned after experiencing forearm tightness following his most recent outing Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Just over 15 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Herz had shown well over his first three rehab starts between Fredericksburg and the rookie-level Florida Complex League, turning in a 1.17 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in 7.2 innings. The southpaw's strong start to his rehab assignment appeared to put him in consideration for a spot in the big-league rotation upon his return from the 60-day injured list, but the setback with his surgically repaired elbow will muddle his outlook. In all likelihood, Herz will be shut down at least a couple of weeks to recover from the forearm injury before resuming his rehab assignment.