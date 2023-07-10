Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

The first baseman will carry some momentum into the All-Star break after taking Dane Dunning deep in the fifth inning. Smith has only five homers on the season, but three of them have come in his last 13 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .295/.340/.523. On the downside, all three long balls came with the bases empty and he has no other RBI during that time, but if the 29-year-old stays hot in the second half, his production should catch up.