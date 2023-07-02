Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 19-4 loss to the Phillies.

The 28-year-old actually gave the Nationals a brief lead in the top of the second inning when he took Zack Wheeler deep, but it didn't last long in the rout. Smith only has four homers on the season, but two of them have come in the last five games, a stretch in which he's gone 8-for-20 (.400). If he can continue to string together hits and re-discover a power stroke, he could put himself on the mixed-league radar in the second half, but he has a lot left to prove -- since the end of the 2020 campaign, Smith has managed just a .243/.309/.343 slash line with 15 homers in 281 games.