Smith went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.

Smith was a bright spot for the Nationals in a tough game. This was his third multi-hit effort through nine games in May, and he's batting .407 (11-for-27) for the month. The first baseman is up to a .270/.360/.311 slash line with a home run, seven RBI, 13 runs scored and two doubles through 33 contests, playing a near-everyday role in a week offense.