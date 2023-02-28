Smith exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after taking a pitch off his foot, Andrew Goldstein of the Washington Post reports.

Smith walked off the field without any assistance, so his early departure was hopefully just a precautionary measure. There were some heated words exchanged between the Nationals and Cardinals following the HBP, so it might have also been simply about quelling any bad blood. Smith signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Washington over the winter and is expected to operate as the Nats' primary first baseman in 2023.