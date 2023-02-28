Smith (quad) checked out fine after getting hit by a pitch in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Smith was struck on the outside of his right quad, just above the knee, but he walked off the field under his own power and said that he would have fought to stay in the game had it been the regular season. All is well for the Nationals' projected starting first baseman.