Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Smith has been a consistent offensive threat in his first season with Washington, but he hasn't provided much power, which isn't surprising given he's never had more than 11 long balls in a season. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has already appeared in 61 games this season, the third most of his seven-year career, so as long as he stays healthy, he figures to have a regular spot in the Nationals' lineup.