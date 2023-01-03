Smith agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Smith was presumably looking for a landing spot with few obstacles in his path to playing time as he looks to rebuild his career after a pair of down seasons, and he's seemingly found one in Washington. After hitting .299/.366/.571 in 2019 and 2020, he hit just .233/.298/.345 across the past two years. Even a modest bounceback should be enough to secure him a spot as the Nationals' primary first baseman, but it's far from guaranteed that one is on the cards.