Smith went 3-for-4 in Friday's win over the Phillies.

All the Nationals' offense came on a two-run homer by Stone Garrett in a 2-1 victory, but Smith did his best to keep the line moving. The first baseman has gone 7-for-16 (.438) over the last four games, but his .265/.333/.331 slash line on the season with only three homers and 18 RBI in 77 contests gives him little fantasy value even in deeper formats despite his everyday role.