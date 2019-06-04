Nationals' Drew Mendoza: Joins Washington's draft class
The Nationals have selected Mendoza with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Mendoza's name should ring a bell for those who follow the draft closely, as he was seen as a day-one talent in 2016, but told teams he was going to Florida State, leading to him falling to the 36th round. While the massive raw power that scouts envisioned three years ago has materialized, so have some notable flaws. As a junior, he hit .309/.481/.597 with 14 home runs and a 64:64 K:BB in 57 games. That's a very concerning strikeout rate, and at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, those swing-and-miss issues will be even more significant against pro pitching. He has a good eye, but lacks the bat speed to make consistent contact in the zone -- he uses leverage and strength to generate his power. Additionally, Mendoza has a poor track record with wood bats and is a below-average defender at third base. The power is alluring, but the rest of his profile is pretty unappealing.
