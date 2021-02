The Nationals announced Wednesday that Mendoza would be invited to big-league spring training as a non-roster player.

The 2019 third-round pick spent the entire 2020 campaign in the Nationals' 60-man roster pool after slashing .264/.377/.383 with four home runs and three stolen bases over 55 games in the South Atlantic League in his first season as a pro. Due to the lost year of development time, Mendoza could end up spending most of the upcoming season at the High-A or Double-A level.