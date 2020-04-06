Nationals' Drew Mendoza: Ready to show rebuilt swing
Mendoza has completely changed his swing mechanics since college to get to the ball quicker, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
A third-round pick in 2019, Mendoza had tried to become more of a power hitter at Florida State, but the result was a slow, uppercut swing path that had a lot of holes in it. Since being drafted, however, he's worked hard with Nats coaches to tighten his mechanics. "He doesn't have to try to create the loft anymore," minor-league hitting instructor Troy Gingrich said last week. "It actually allows him to see the ball longer because he knows the strike zone very well. So if he is shorter to the ball and quicker, he can actually see the ball deeper, make better decisions. Now he can just let it happen naturally." Mendoza only hit four homers in 55 games during his debut at Low-A, a disappointing display given his 6-5 frame, but his 34:57 BB:K showed promise. If the 22-year-old can begin to add game power to his patience, his fantasy stock would soar.
