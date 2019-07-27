Nationals' Drew Mendoza: Solid start to pro career

Mendoza went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for Low-A Hagerstown on Friday.

A third round pick in this year's draft out of Florida State, Mendoza was immediately given a somewhat aggressive assignment to full-season ball to begin in pro career and has more than held his own, slashing .293/.389/.415 through his first 21 games, although Friday's homer was his first. The 21-year-old displayed some serious swing-and-miss issues in college, but his 12:20 BB:K so far in the Sally League is entirely palatable given his potential as a slugger. The keys to his development will be his ability to make enough contact to get to his power, and his eventual defensive home -- Mendoza will need to put in a lot of work to stick at the hot corner in the long run.