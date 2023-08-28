The Nationals selected Millas' contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Even though Keibert Ruiz (head) is back in the lineup Monday in Toronto after a four-game absence, the Nationals elected to bring Millas aboard as a third option at catcher behind Ruiz and Riley Adams. The 25-year-old switch hitter has reached the big leagues for the first time in his career, earning the promotion after slashing .291/.390/.442 with seven home runs and six stolen bases across 328 plate appearances between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season.