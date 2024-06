Milias went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The Nationals took full advantage of a game at Coors Field, and Milias collected two of the team's 10 extra-base hits, including his first long ball of the season in the fourth inning off Dakota Hudson. Milias came into the game just 2-for-19 this year in the majors, and he's started just five of 19 games in June while working behind Keibert Ruiz.