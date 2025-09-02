default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Nationals transferred Millas (finger) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Millas underwent season-ending finger surgery last week, so his move to the 60-day IL was an eventuality. The 27-year-old had an .807 OPS in 54 plate appearances for the Nationals this year and is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training.

More News