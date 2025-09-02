Nationals' Drew Millas: Moves to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals transferred Millas (finger) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Millas underwent season-ending finger surgery last week, so his move to the 60-day IL was an eventuality. The 27-year-old had an .807 OPS in 54 plate appearances for the Nationals this year and is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training.
