Nationals' Drew Millas: Out for season after surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo said Friday that Millas will not return this season after undergoing surgery Friday to stabilize the fracture and repair the joint on his left index finger, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Millas suffered the injury on a catcher's interference during Wednesday's game against the Yankees. The Nationals expect him to be ready for the beginning of spring training.
