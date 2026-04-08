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Millas will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Keibert Ruiz was expected to open the season as the Nationals' clear No. 1 catcher, but he's instead been part of a timeshare at the position with Millas. The two backstops have alternated starts through Washington's first 12 games, but neither has separated himself from the other from a performance standpoint. Millas has maintained a .509 OPS through 21 plate appearances, while Ruiz owns a .563 OPS over 22 plate appearances.

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