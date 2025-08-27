Millas was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees in the third inning due to a fractured and dislocated left index finger.

Millas was injured when Austin Wells' bat struck his catching hand on a swing, resulting in a catcher's interference. He lined out in his lone plate appearance before exiting. Millas is likely headed to the 10-day injured list and could be lost for the rest of the season. He had been serving as Riley Adams' backup while Keibert Ruiz (concussion) is sidelined. The Nationals have only three catchers on their 40-man roster, so they would need to add someone if Ruiz isn't ready to take Millas' spot.