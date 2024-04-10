Crews went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in an 8-7 extra-inning win for Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.

The second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft ripped a three-run home run off Braxton Ashcraft in the third inning before adding an RBI single in the fourth. The long ball was the first of the year for Crews, and his first at Double-A after he struggled in 20 games at the level to close out last season. He's batting .278 (5-for-18) through four games for Harrisburg with a 1:7 BB:K, and a quick climb up the ladder to Triple-A remains a distinct possibility if he gets hot at the plate. A big-league debut late in the 2024 campaign is still plausible for Crews, but the Nationals will likely try to preserve his rookie eligibility for 2025.