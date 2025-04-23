Crews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.
Crews extended the Nationals' lead to six runs in the sixth inning, when he belted a 429-foot solo homer off Dean Kremer. That home run extended Crews' hitting streak to seven games, and over that span he has gone 9-for-27 with three stolen bases, eight runs scored, three home runs and five RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Homers twice in win•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: On bench for second straight game•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Sitting Saturday•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Two hits, stolen base in win•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Day off amidst struggles•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Swipes bag in Opening Day loss•