Nationals' Dylan Crews: Out of Friday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crews is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
It's a routine day off for Crews, who is hitting only .210/.310/.306 with no home runs in 19 contests since returning from a long stint on the injured list. Daylen Lile will patrol right field and bat cleanup for the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Exiting starting nine Monday•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Makes impact on basepaths•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Swipes bag in return•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Reinstated from 60-day injured list•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: To be activated Thursday•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Could return for homestand•