default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Crews is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Pirates, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Crews started the previous eight games and will receive a day off after posting a .749 OPS with two homers during that stretch. Robert Hassell will shift to right field Sunday, allowing Jacob Young to pick up a start in center.

More News