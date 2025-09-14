Nationals' Dylan Crews: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crews is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Pirates, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Crews started the previous eight games and will receive a day off after posting a .749 OPS with two homers during that stretch. Robert Hassell will shift to right field Sunday, allowing Jacob Young to pick up a start in center.
